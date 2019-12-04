North Texas forward Anisha George, right, posts up against North Alabama forward Brittany Panetti, left, during their Women’s Basketball Invitational game on March 29. George, a native of St. Croix, is the lone senior on the Mean Green this season, leading the team in scoring and rebounding.
North Texas forward Anisha George, right, posts up against Xavier guard Da’Jha Virgil during the Mean Green’s early-season win Nov. 20 in Denton, Texas. George, a native of St. Croix, is North Texas’ only senior this season, and leads the team in scoring and rebounding.
Denton Record-Chronicle photo by JEFF WOO
North Texas post Anisha George, right, posts up against Xavier center O.C. Mbakop Ngassam, left, during the Mean Green's early-season win Nov. 20 in Denton, Texas.
DENTON, Texas — When Anisha George landed in the middle of Missouri to begin her collegiate basketball career at Moberly Area Community College, it was the second time she had been on the mainland. It was nearly her last.
“I was so homesick I wanted to catch the next plane back to St. Croix,” said the 6-foot-2 George, a star frontcourt player at St. Croix’s Central High School, and now a senior at the University of North Texas. “It’s a good thing Clint Williams was there or I might have come home.”
