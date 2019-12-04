DENTON, Texas — When Anisha George landed in the middle of Missouri to begin her collegiate basketball career at Moberly Area Community College, it was the second time she had been on the mainland. It was nearly her last.

“I was so homesick I wanted to catch the next plane back to St. Croix,” said the 6-foot-2 George, a star frontcourt player at St. Croix’s Central High School, and now a senior at the University of North Texas. “It’s a good thing Clint Williams was there or I might have come home.”