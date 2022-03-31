Fans of West Indies cricket regionwide are in an unusually celebratory mood as a result of the recent successes of both the men’s and women’s squads. The men humiliated England in the third and final test at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada during the weekend to win the newly-minted Richards-Botham Trophy, and the women defied the odds to advance to the semifinals of the ICC Women’s World Cup taking place in New Zealand.
The women in maroon, considered heavy underdogs by the pundits, lost to an imposing Australia squad in Tuesday’s semis in Wellington. They, however, showed grit and provided entertainment galore during weekslong event, racking up nail-biting wins against England, New Zealand and Bangladesh.
As for the men, young wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva crafted a patient maiden century and bowling allrounder Kyle Mayers grabbed seven wickets in the finale, propelling the West Indies to a stunning 10-wicket win to seal the test series 1-0. The first two matches, played on placid pitches in Antigua and Barbados, respectively, ended in draws.
Da Silva was named Man of the Match, and captain Kraigg Brathwaite garnered Player of the Series honors. The latter posted a typically dogged century in the second test and continually thwarted England’s bowlers with his stubborn attitude at the crease. Brathwaite was majestic, tallying 341 runs at an average of 85.25, and facing 901 deliveries during the series, the most by any batsman. Appropriately, he hit the winning runs in the third test.
Brathwaite was ecstatic following the victory before a rowdy crowd in St. George’s.
“My first home series win, so I am very happy. It was a very, very good series for us. In two hard-fought draws in the first two games I thought England played extremely well and we had to show some fight in the last days of both of those games. But coming here, we ramped it up. It’s been a remarkable effort,” he said during an ESPNCricinfo interview.
Brathwaite said he is optimistic about the West Indies’ red-ball future.
“I believe this is the start,” he said. “But we can’t become complacent. We have got to keep learning, keep improving. That is one thing with the youngsters in the team — Joshua, Jayden, Alzarri — they are willing to listen. That is the only way to get better, Jason Holder and Kemar Roach and Jermaine Blackwood really leading the way, and the guys learnt a lot on the job. I think it’s the start and we have to continue to work hard.”
His optimism is well-placed as the team combines a fine balance of youth and experience, albeit not an abundance of world-class talent. Da Silva is just 23, and pacers Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph, both of whom impressed during the series, are 20 and 25, respectively; Jason Holder, a superlative allrounder, and the indefatigable Brathwaite are in the prime of their careers; and veteran seamer Roach is crafty and shows no signs of slowing down at 33.
The series win was the first in five for the West Indies, and admittedly, England is currently struggling as it undergoes a reset, but the West Indies showed class and resilience throughout the series. It was a team effort as relative newcomers Nkrumah Bonner, a first-test centurion, and Mayes made key contributions.
The West Indies will continue to struggle against world beaters such as India, Australia and New Zealand, but let’s enjoy this recent victory for what it is. As Brathwaite pointed out, it’s a start — progress, not regression. They didn’t capitulate when pressured.
“We could learn a lot from this series like the different periods where we had to fight as batsmen, we had to spend time and just having the right attitude throughout,” the Barbadian told Trinidad Newsday this week.
