Registration is underway for the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s ninth annual Paddle The Park standup paddleboard races, scheduled for Nov. 13.
The Paddle The Park races will be held on three different courses, depending on race length, with the start and finish both taking place at Maho Bay Beach.
The one-mile short course will head north up Maho Beach before heading to the National Park Service’s floating pay station in Francis Bay, rounding that and heading back to Maho.
The open course will have the boarders race to the southwest corner of Whistling Cay before heading to the north side of Maho Beach, racing down the beach to the finish on the south end.
The 5.5-mile elite course will have the boarders heading to the east end of Whistling Cay, rounding the cay then heading to Cinnamon Cay before racing back to Whistling Cay. Rounding the cay again, paddlers will then race to the north end of Maho Beach, then turn south for the sprint to the finish line.
The top three men’s and women’s finishers in each race in four age groups (12-under, 13-17, 18-59 and 60-over), as well as the age-group winners (12-under, 13-17, 18-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-over), will receive awards.
The registration fee is $30 for boarders ages 17-under and $50 for 18-over. Each entrant will receive a rash guard and lunch. Paddleboards are available for rent, but must be done during the online registration process.
The deadline to register for Paddle The Park is Nov. 4, with onsite entrant check-in beginning at 7:45 a.m. The first race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.