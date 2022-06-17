Registration has opened for the Emerald Gems Foundation’s seventh annual USVI Youth Basketball Camp, to be held in late July on St. Thomas.
The camp – run by St. Thomas native Milt Newton, now assistant general manager of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks – will be held from July 26-29 at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium on the East End of St. Thomas.
The Emerald Gems camp is free for boys and girls ages 8-17, with the camp broken down into two sessions. Players ages 8-13 will attend July 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, while players ages 14-17 will attend July 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Each camp will be limited to 40 players, with the registration deadline June 30. The camp will be run by Newton and other NBA and college coaches, with campers receiving a jersey, shorts, shoes and other equipment.
The Emerald Gems Foundation will not require proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccination to participate; however, camp officials request that any camper receiving a positive COVID test during or within two weeks prior to the camp, or shows symptoms of COVID-19 on any day of the camp, they should not participate.
Registration can be done online at the Emerald Gems Foundation’s website, www.emeraldgemsfoundation.com, as well as downloading the camp information packet and the required liability waiver form, which must be returned to camp officials before the camp begins.
For more information, visit the Foundation’s website, email emeraldgemsfoundation@gmail.com, or call 908-500-2991.