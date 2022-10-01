Registration is now underway for the 2023 St. Thomas International Regatta, scheduled for late March 2023 in the waters around St. Thomas and St. John.

The three-day regatta, now in its 49th year, will be held March 24-26, 2023, with racing in multiple divisions – Caribbean Sailing Association racing, cruising and bareboat classes; Offshore Racing Congress classes; large multihulls (catamarans and trimarans), Hobie Waves and One-Design classes with a minimum length of 20 feet (like the IC-24s).