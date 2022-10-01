Registration is now underway for the 2023 St. Thomas International Regatta, scheduled for late March 2023 in the waters around St. Thomas and St. John.
The three-day regatta, now in its 49th year, will be held March 24-26, 2023, with racing in multiple divisions – Caribbean Sailing Association racing, cruising and bareboat classes; Offshore Racing Congress classes; large multihulls (catamarans and trimarans), Hobie Waves and One-Design classes with a minimum length of 20 feet (like the IC-24s).
The weekend will begin with the traditional Round The Rocks Race, set for March 23, 2023, which circumnavigates around St. John and serves as a tuneup for the following St. Thomas International Regatta races.
The early registration fee is $170 through Jan. 31, 2023, covering both the Round The Rocks Race and the St. Thomas International Regatta. From Feb. 1-March 23, 2023, the entry fee increases to $340 for all classes except IC-24s and Hobie Waves, which will be $230.
Early entrants will also be entered to win customized long-sleeve team shirts. The drawing for that prize will be held Dec. 31.