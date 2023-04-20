Registration is currently underway for the 30th St. Thomas International Optimist Regatta and its associated events, set for mid-June from the St. Thomas Yacht Club.
The St. Thomas International Opti Regatta is scheduled for June 16-18, and will be preceded by the Tote Maritime Team Clinic on June 12-14 and the Tote Maritime Team Race on June 15.
Early registration for the International Opti Regatta, Team Clinic and Team Race is $300 through May 1, increasing to $350 after that. The fee includes an IOR t-shirt and goodie bag, as well as all meals during the regatta and other events.
The International Opti Regatta and the Team Race will serve as a tune-up for the Optimist North American Championships, which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda in July.
“Already, we have sailors registered representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and several states in the U.S.A.,” said regatta director Emily Zimmerman, also the commodore of the host St. Thomas Yacht Club.
“Now celebrating our 30th anniversary, the IOR’s combination of a clinic, team race, and regatta has proven successful, and it’s become a sought-after event to prepare sailors for upcoming regional and international events.”
Among the 60-plus entries to date is Amelia Woodworth from Fairfield, Conn., who finished sixth overall in last year’s International Opti Regatta. Since then, Woodworth has competed in two Optimist South American Championships (in Brazil and Peru), as well as fleet raced in France and Argentina and team raced in Germany and Italy.
“St. Thomas continues to be my favorite all-around place to sail,” said Woodworth, who sails with Long Island Sound Optimist Team under coach Pepe Bettini. “At this year’s IOR I’m looking forward to the amazing wind and great competition. What I like best about sailing in IOR is the warm water, large swell, and off-the-water experiences with my friends. It is such a beautiful place, and I am looking forward to coming back!”
The week kicks off with the Tote Maritime Clinic, during which some of the best Optimist coaches conduct on-the-water training sessions and instructive on-land debriefs for both advanced and beginner sailors.
This year’s coaches include Argentina’s Gonzalo “Bocha” Pollitzer, who has three Optimist World Champions to his credit; Esteban “Pilo” Rocha, currently the advanced racing coach at the Lauderdale Yacht Club in Florida and a past World’s team coach; Manny Resano from the California Yacht Club, who has coached the U.S. team in many international events; and Mykel Alonso, the green fleet head coach at Coral Reef Yacht Club.
On June 15, over a dozen teams are expected for the Tote Maritime Team Race. The entry fee for this one-day event is $160 per team of four sailors. Registration is available only on-site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 14.
“The main focus of the clinic is starts, especially in a big fleet, and on understanding the geographical wind shifts and currents that we cover in the point-to-point ‘Volvo’ Race,” said Agustin “Argy” Resano, who coaches at the St. Thomas Yacht Club coach.
“The clinic/regatta combo is the perfect training scenario, where you develop your skills and then put that knowledge into practice. The team racing event between the two just gives a ‘full experience’, as it’s a different sailing format where the sailors race in teams of four. In all, it’s the perfect week. Plus, we get seven days of sailing guaranteed in open ocean waters, with 12 to 20 knots of wind, big waves, and warm weather.”
Trophies will be awarded to the top five finishers in the Red, Blue, and White classes and the top three overall as well as the top placing female sailor. Participation awards will be awarded to all Green fleet (beginner) sailors.
Additional awards include the Peter Ives’ Perpetual Trophy, which goes to the regatta’s superb sailor or individual; the Chuck Fuller Sportsmanship Perpetual Trophy, and the perpetual Founders Trophy, awarded to the top female sailor.