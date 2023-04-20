spt220620_2022 IOR Day 3 07.jpg

Kyla Benesch, right, 13 and of Miami, Fla., leads fellow Florida sailors Brayden Zawyer, center, and Emilio Bocanegra towards the turn marker in the Championship Fleet race during the final day of racing in the 29th St. Thomas International Optimist Regatta on Sunday, June 19, 2022, held in the waters off the East End of St. Thomas.

spt220620_2022 IOR Day 3 07.jpg

 Daily News photo by BILL KISER

Registration is currently underway for the 30th St. Thomas International Optimist Regatta and its associated events, set for mid-June from the St. Thomas Yacht Club.

The St. Thomas International Opti Regatta is scheduled for June 16-18, and will be preceded by the Tote Maritime Team Clinic on June 12-14 and the Tote Maritime Team Race on June 15.