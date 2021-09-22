Registration is now underway for the annual Clinical Lab St. Croix Open tennis tournament, which will take place Oct. 14-24 at the Tennis Club of St. Croix.
The tournament will have matches in 13 different divisions — men’s A and B singles, men’s A and B doubles, men’s 50-plus doubles, women’s A and B singles, women’s A and B doubles, women’s 50-plus doubles, mixed A and B doubles and mixed 50-plus doubles.
The deadline for entries is 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Under V.I. Health Department rules, all players must submit proof of vaccination with their entry forms.
For more information, email ddewild@attglobal.net.