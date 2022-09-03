TORTOLA — Declaring that his horse “Courage and Honor” was not “fit and ready” for the August Festival’s one-mile feature race, stable owner Lesmore Smith has thrown down the gauntlet.
Courage and Honor will challenge St. Thomas mount “Come On Venezuela” in a one-mile match race that will close the five-race card in Sunday’s Labor Day Weekend Races at the Ellis Thomas Downs race track.
“I’m looking for real action,” said Smith, who is also the president of the British Virgin Islands Horse Racing Association. “I’m looking to deliver myself from the mouths of the St. Thomians. I’m looking to let them know I was down and I’m not out.
“I want them to know for a fact that this time when they come, they have to come really good because this time, it’s no game. I wasn’t fit the first time and admitted I wasn’t fit. This time I’m fitter. I’m in a better position and we’ll let the chips fall where they may, but I know they have to run.”
Sunday’s races will have one 6½ furlong feature and three seven-furlong features before the main event — the one-mile showdown between Courage And Honor and Come On Venezuela, which has a purse of $7,500.
“First of all, we are happy to be a part of bringing the excitement of live horse racing back to the Virgin Islands and commend the BVI Horse Racing Association and Lesmore Smith for spearheading this effort,” said St. Thomas horse owner Arturo Watlington Jr.
“Our stable has four horses participating in Sunday’s races including Come on Venezuela, who trounced Mr. Smith’s Courage and Honor at the Emancipation Day races in August. All of our horses are fit and we expect to do well. Last race day we won the two races we participated in and we expect more of the same this coming Sunday.”
Watlington said three of his horses, including Come On Venezuela, have been training at the Clinton Phipps Race Track on St. Thomas and two are making their debut in the British Virgin Islands.
“We have also enlisted a small sponsorship from the proposed developer of the Clinton Phipps Race Track [Southland Gaming VI] for Sunday’s races,” he said. “We look forward to having races on St. Thomas while the development takes place and the renewed participation of the horses from the BVI as we have become accustomed to.”
Following the Labor Day weekend races, Smith they’ll take a break in October and resume with a Thanksgiving weekend race ahead of the traditional Boxing Day races.
He said before those races, they’re hoping to have horses available from L&B Stables, while others from Cane Garden Bay who have asked about contacts are currently out shopping.
“They’re sending me names and asking to help with the people that I know on the ground, to give them their best value for money,” Smith said. “There are some other young gentlemen in the eastern area as well, who are putting themselves together. We’re just trying to keep things alive and get everybody involved.”
While the Thanksgiving race will coincide with the 10th annual Anegada Lobster Fest, Smith said that there was usually a race in St. Thomas at that time and this is filling the void.
“We are aware of that, but it’s similar to Easter Festival in Virgin Gorda,” Smith said. “We know for a fact that everybody doesn’t go everywhere.”