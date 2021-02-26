Antilles School remembered a fallen classmate with a drive-by memorial service Thursday evening at the St. Thomas private school.
The memorial was for senior Tyler Yannone, who was killed in a helicopter crash Feb. 15 on the northwest side of St. Thomas along with his parents, Daniel Yannone and Neisha Zahn, and pilot Maria Rodriguez.
For more than two hours, Antilles’ students and their parents, along with teachers and staff — as well as students and parents from other schools on St. Thomas — visited the memorial, which was created by Tyler’s classmates last week.
The memorial included photos of Tyler and his parents, hand-written messages, flowers and even a stuffed panda wearing a pair of sunglasses.
It would expand throughout the evening as mourners brought more flowers, and cards. Some wrote messages on several poster-sized cards that were set up at the memorial.