Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is trying to get the U.S. Virgin Islands’ residents — young and old alike — back on their feet and become more active and healthier.
That’s where the recent work done by the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department on its facilities territorywide will play a large role in making that happen.
Bryan announced a health and wellness initiative — called “Our Best Life” — on Monday afternoon, a gap-filling offshoot of his administration’s Healthier Horizons healthcare reform platform first announced in 2020.
The Our Best Life program is a cooperative program led by the Human Services Department, and will come up with ways to increase the health and activity of the territory’s residents of all ages.
Most of those activities and programs will take place at Sports, Parks and Recreation Department facilities, many of which have undergone extensive renovations and repairs over the past several months.
“Obviously, a lot of the governor’s health initiative is going to be done at our facilities, whether it’s at our outdoor facilities or indoor recreational centers,” Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White said after Monday’s announcement. “So we play a large part in making this happen.
“Obviously, we’re going to be using some other areas like the beaches and any kind of outdoor area to do some of this, but a large part of the physical side of this is going to be done at Sports, Parks and Recreation facilities.”
The most visible work has been done on many of the outdoor courts in the territory’s recreation centers.
Thanks to a $2 million grant from the U.S. Interior Department — of which $745,000 was designated by Bryan for the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, White said — nearly a dozen basketball courts, a half-dozen tennis courts and other outdoor courts (such as for volleyball, paddleball or handball) have been renovated and resurfaced.
“After we’re done with what we’re doing (at William’s Delight Community Center on St. Croix and Ezra Fredericks Ball Park on St. Thomas), we’ll probably hit Smith Bay, and then move over to St. John,” White said.
The work is being performed by McCourt Tennis Courts, a Miami-based company that operates a subsidiary on St. Croix that has performed work on other Caribbean islands such as the Bahamas, Jamaica and St. Lucia.
“It’s crazy, because people come and actually watch the contractors getting the courts done,” White said of how the project has been coming along. “The average time to do a court — if it doesn’t rain — is about a week to a week-and-a-half. But the day that they finish, the next day people are ready to get on the court.”
He added that “the project is so good because it’s a visual project, where people can see the difference from what was there before to what’s there now.”
“I’m just happy that we’re able to rehabilitate our facilities and then give them back to the community to use them — and they’ve been using them,” he said.
That’s not the only work White has planned for Sports, Parks and Recreation Department facilities. Renovations will also involve the territory’s bigger facilities, as well.
According to White, work is underway on St. Thomas’ Joseph Aubain Ball Park, while an agreement with a contractor is near finalization for work at Emile Griffith Ball Park, also on St. Thomas.
And as for the territory’s biggest ball park, St. Thomas’ Lionel Roberts Stadium, engineers are doing a structural analysis on the main grandstands, according to White.
“We did notice that there were some stress fractures on that structure,” he said. “So we’re awaiting a recommendation from a structural engineer on how to proceed, whether the bleachers would have to be demolished or whether we could strengthen that structure to use what’s there now.
“We hope we don’t have to tear the whole thing down, but if that’s what’s recommended, we’ll tear it down and put something up much nicer than what’s there now. … We want to make sure we get all of these facilities fixed timely, but we also want to make sure things are safe.”
White and the Sports, Parks and Recreation staff are also looking ahead — mainly in expanding the number of facilities.
For example, White confirmed that his department — along with the Property and Procurement Department — is finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. National Park Service to take over maintenance and operations of the V.I. National Park’s softball field in Cruz Bay, St. John.
They’re also working with an architect to design a proposed sports complex in Estate Nazareth on the East End of St. Thomas. Initial plans for the facility would include cricket and soccer fields, tennis courts, and an indoor facility that would house a basketball/volleyball court. It could also serve as a disaster center in time of need, according to White.
“We have a lot of good things in the works,” White said. “The governor is a big supporter of this department. … He’s really pushing this project to get the site utilization done. Once that’s done, we’ll move forward to see how we can get the funding to get all that made out there.”