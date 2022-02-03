Brimming with confidence after a dramatic series win, the West Indies is set to lock horns with an out of sorts India squad in several limited overs matches starting Sunday in the subcontinent.
Reeling from its first-ever series loss to minnows Ireland, the men in maroon rebounded earlier this week to take the decider of a compelling five-match Twenty20 International series against England at Kensington Oval in Barbados before an exultant crowd. Floundering since its T20 World Cup fiasco late last year, the victors reveled in the victory, their first series win in several months.
“It’s wonderful. Every single one in that dressing room, we rallied together. Every time we won a game there was something against us but we came out and rallied. Empty vessels make the most noise. The guys have worked tirelessy after coming from Jamaica {the site of the Ireland debacle} and we bounced back pretty well,” West Indies captain Keiron Pollard said during an ESPNCricinfo interview following Sunday’s match. “We understand what we wanted to do as a team, and we saw the results tonight.”
Pollard was also alluding to rumors that there was dissension in the West Indies camp, which Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt and head coach Phil Simmonds robustly denied.
A recap of Sunday’s match is in order. It was T20 at its best, tantalizing down to the last ball. England, the world top-rated T20 squad, needed 20 runs in the last over to seize the match and the series, but lanky pacer Jason Holder, toiling on his home soil, took four wickets in four balls to thwart England’s efforts. His performance was of historic proportions, rare — the first hat trick by a West Indian in T20s, the fourth time that four wickets were taken in four balls in a T20, and the first bowler to claim 15 wickets in a bilateral T20 series. The leading wicket-taker of the series, Holder was appropriately named Man of the Match and Player of the Series.
From the first match, in which he bagged a then T20 career-best four wickets, to the thrilling finale, Holder set the tone for a revamped West Indian squad. But the series win was a team effort: Pollard top-scored with 41 in finale and was steady at the crease throughout the series; Kyle Mayers provided solid support for opener Brandon King, who filled in nicely for white ball dynamo Evin Lewis; Rovman Powell bullied English bowlers in the third match, smashing 107 in 53 balls; Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd staged an amazing low order stand that nearly stole game two from England; and Hosein, a left-arm spinner, also impressed with the ball, snapping up four wickets on Sunday to support Holder. Gone from the West Indies T20 setup are transcendent talents Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell, but the reboot looks promising as the team preps for the T20 World Cup slated for Australia later this year. The much-criticized West Indies T20 template is still viable.
Holder insists that the best is yet to come for the West Indies and that the camaraderie in the dressing room is the best that he has ever witnessed.
According to ESPNCricinfo, he told teammates following Sunday’s match: “We aint 100%, but we’re building nicely. For me, this is the closest that I’ve felt a group be in a very, very long time.”
The three-match One Day International series against India starts in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with three T20Is to follow from Feb. 16 in Kolkata. The West Indies T20 squad is unchanged from the one that prevailed against England.
“The team has been doing well ... and we decided to stick with the same group of players. They have demonstrated great skill and fight and we expect the same kind of performance on the tour of India,” Cricket West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes said on the CWI website before Sunday’s finale.
As per the ODI squad, seamer Kemar Roach, middle order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and opening bat Brandon King have been recalled. Roach is a key addition as he is one of the world’s most effective seam bowlers, a difference maker.
India poses a major challenge for the West Indies although the former is resting a few key players, hasn’t been at its best lately, and a new man is at the helm — the mercurial Virat Kohli has relinquished the reins to Rohit Sharma. India is smarting from a recent twin series loss in South Africa. However, its spin friendly tracks may prove disastrous for the visitors since legspin is the West Indies’ kryptonite. So India is likely to prevail in both series but expect the West Indies, cocksure after Sunday’s gripping win, to put up a fight.
