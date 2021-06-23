St. Croix native Yashira Rhymer-Stuart nearly won her event at the Felix Sanchez Invitational track and field meet in the Dominican Republic last week.
Instead, Rhymer-Stuart — a former NCAA Division II indoor champion — finished second in the women’s high jump with a leap of 1.75 meters (5 feet, 8¾ inches).
Rhymer-Stuart, now an assistant coach at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., was edged out by Dominican Republic jumper Marisable Senyu, who won with a leap of 1.84 meters (6 foot, ½ inch).