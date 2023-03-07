U.S. Virgin Islands native Mervin James was named a second-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection, league officials announced Monday.
James -- a 6-foot-7 senior forward who was born on St. Thomas -- averaged 12.9 points and six rebounds per game in his final season with the Broncos. He had spent two seasons at North Alabama before transferring to Rider beginning with the 2021-2022 season.
James was one of two Broncos players to earn All-MAAC honors. Teammate Dwight Murray Jr., a 6-foot guard, was named first-team All-MAAC, and is a finalist for the conference’s Player of the Year Award, which will be announced today.
Rider (16-13, 13-7) finished second in the conference and open the MAAC Tournament tonight in Atlantic City, N.J., against the winner of Tuesday night’s first-round game between seventh-seeded Fairfield and 10th-seeded Saint Peter's.