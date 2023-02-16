‘Riding For Tomorrow’ cycling race Sunday
The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will hold the “Riding For Tomorrow” road race Sunday morning on St. Croix.
The race course — approximately 15 miles long — will start at the former Milgie’s convenience store on Route 624, with the riders heading east to Union and Mount Washington. After turning left, the riders will continue to Southgate and make another left.
The course continues over the Christiansted Bypass and through Beeston Hill, then turning left at the Cool Out Bar onto Southside Road, with the riders finishing at Milgie’s.
The Elite division riders will make three laps (45 miles) of the course, with the Expert class going two laps (30 miles) and the Sport, Masters and Women’s riders going one lap (15 miles). Junior riders will cover a modified course 13 miles long.
The top three in each division will receive cash prizes, and special prizes from the 2023 Ag Fest will be presented by the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, call 340-513-2707.