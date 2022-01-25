ST. THOMAS — The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic — now closing on its second year — has once again affected the athletics programs at the University of the Virgin Islands.
On Monday, officials at the Historically Black College and University called off the remainder of its men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, as well as its upcoming men’s and women’s track and field schedules.
According to UVI athletics director Jerel Drew, the cancellation of the Buccaneers’ athletics seasons came as a result of rising numbers of COVID-19 omicron cases both in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the mainland United States.
“It was just really what the numbers are,” Drew said in a telephone interview Monday afternoon. “The administration had some concerns about travel, the kids going into some of the hotbed areas. Those were the administration’s major concerns.”
The USVI has had more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the V.I. Health Department, with 97 deaths. Over the past 28 days, the territory has had nearly 6,400 cases, with eight deaths. At one point, the 7-day positivity rate in the USVI was above 25%, but that number has dropped to 5.72% as of Jan. 21.
Meanwhile, just in the past 28 days, the mainland United States has had more than 18.3 million cases with 47,935 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Overall, the U.S. has had more than 71.2 million cases, with 867,708 deaths.
“Some of the institutions we were scheduled to play against were having some high-rising COVID numbers,” Drew said. “Our biggest thing was the safety of the students and the safety of our coaching staff, too. We just decided we had to put a reset on it. We want to get through the academic year, and make sure everybody’s safe.”
This is the second straight year that UVI’s athletics programs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials decided to call off its entire 2020-2021 athletics schedules — men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s cross country and track and field — because of the pandemic.
Even before the season was called off, the Buccaneers’ men’s and women’s basketball schedules were both being affected by the pandemic. In the past two weeks, UVI has had to cancel January home games against Rust College, and a home-and-away series against Florida National University.
Those cancellations gave Drew the feeling that something bigger would happen.
“It could, in all honesty,” Drew said. “In the conversations we’ve had with other institutions, they were dealing with the numbers and how they were dealing with it. I figured we would be tackling this issue pretty soon. We knew where it was going to go from there.”
Before the season was called, both Buccaneers teams had five games remaining on their schedules: an away game against Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Fla., on Feb. 8, and two sets of back-to-back games at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center — against Haskell Indian Nations University on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13, and Sagu American Indian College on Feb. 18-19.
The cancellation of the rest of UVI’s season leaves the Buccaneers’ men’s team, led by head coach Alfonzo Duncan, with a 2-9 record and their women’s team, led by first-year coach Niki Collins, at 7-4 — a record that could have been good enough to earn UVI’s women a berth in the NAIA playoffs.
“[UVI’s players are] understanding because a good number of our kids have had family members who have had it,” Drew said. “The kids’ morale is good, and that’s important to me. They feel like, ‘Hey, we can come back next year, ready to compete.’”