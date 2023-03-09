Houston forward and St. Thomas native J’Wan Roberts was named to the all-American Athletic Conference’s second team, as well as the league’s most improved player for the 2022-2023 season, AAC officials announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Roberts, a 6-foot-7 redshirt junior, was one of six Cougars players and coaches to receive individual awards from the AAC, as voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches.