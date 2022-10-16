ST. THOMAS — Wahoo was the name of the game Saturday when sport fishermen aboard 12 boats weighed in over 140 pounds of this species in the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s Wahoo Windup tournament.

In the end, St. Thomas’ Forrest Robertson caught the largest wahoo, a 50.27-pounder, from aboard the 37-foot center console “Backlash” with captain Marc Blackburn at the helm.