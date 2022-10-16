ST. THOMAS — Wahoo was the name of the game Saturday when sport fishermen aboard 12 boats weighed in over 140 pounds of this species in the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s Wahoo Windup tournament.
In the end, St. Thomas’ Forrest Robertson caught the largest wahoo, a 50.27-pounder, from aboard the 37-foot center console “Backlash” with captain Marc Blackburn at the helm.
“Within 45 minutes of lines in at 6:30 a.m., we caught two wahoo including the big one,” Davis Petersen, one of two mates along with Jeff Watson aboard Backlash, said after Sunday night’s awards ceremony at the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s clubhouse in Red Hook.
“The two wahoo weren’t double headers, but we did catch them back-to-back with about five minutes in between. We were looking for a reaction bite as we high-speed trolled west of St. Thomas. After we caught the wahoo, we worked our way back east, following the weed line, and released four or five dolphin (mahi-mahi).
“We didn’t catch any more wahoo after that. It was just the breakfast bite for the wahoo.”
Robertson’s catch was 24.73 pounds shy of earning the $25,000 prize offered for the tournament angler who caught the largest wahoo over 75 pounds.
St. Thomas’ Michael Berry, angling off “Anger Management,” caught the second-largest wahoo, a 39.24-pounder.
Rounding out the top three was St. Thomas’ Jordan Cisneros on “Mixed Bag,” who landed a 27.78-pound wahoo.
The best boat prize went to Backlash and its skipper Blackburn, which collectively caught 74.50 pounds of wahoo.
In addition to Robertson’s prize-winner, Backlash and Blackburn landed another wahoo weighing 24.23 pounds.
Teams from both St. Thomas and St. Croix participated in the VIGFC’s Wahoo Windup tournament. Cash prizes totaling over $7,000, trophies, and gift certificates were awarded to the winners.
“It was wonderful to have this level of participation from the Virgin Islands sports fishing community, especially representation from St. Croix. In the future, we look forward to doing more with fellow sport fishermen in St. Croix,” said Kelvin Bailey Jr., president of the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s Board of Directors.
The next event for the VIGFC will be its annual Kids Tournament, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.