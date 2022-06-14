Davianne Rogers and Bridget Klein took home the top prizes Sunday from the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix’s 38th annual Women Race.
This year’s event was held in two phases – a virtual race, in which entrants ran a two-mile course between Friday and Saturday, and posted their times online; and Sunday’s actual race, held on the streets of downtown Frederiksted.
Rogers was both the top virtual race finisher, as well as posted the best overall time. She completed her two-mile course in 10 minutes, 36 seconds. That was nearly 10 minutes ahead of virtual runnerup Chris Roemmich (20:14) and nearly 11 ½ minutes up on third-place Patsy Guthrie (22:00).
Meanwhile, Klein, of St. Croix, won Sunday’s actual race, which had 166 entrants. The 30-year-old Klein finished the course in 12:33, the second best time overall in the Women Race.
Kirra Lambert, 14 and a student at St. Croix’s Good Hope Country Day School, was second in the road race in 13:13, followed by Megan Mault (14:21), Julie Sommer (14:30) and Mayya Kawar (15:14).
Age-group winners in the road race were Olivia Jones (ages 8-under), Katelyn Jones (ages 9-13), Sophia Altom (ages 14-17), Rory Ramsdell (ages 18-19), Cecelia Nyman (ages 20-29), Kawar (ages 30-39), Sommer (ages 40-49), Joanie Phillips (ages 50-59), Patricia Stouch (ages 60-69), Lisa Haris Moorhea (ages 70-79), and Lesley McAuliffe (ages 80-up).
Age-group winners in the virtual race were G’nique G’Nique (ages 18-under), Rogers (ages 30-39), Brandi Charles (ages 40-49), Roemmich (ages 50-59), Guthrie (ages 60-69), and Mary Roebuck (ages 70-up).