ST. THOMAS — Sailing is social distancing at its best. No one knows this better than St. Thomas’ Chris Rosenberg and his 15-year-old son Christian, who won the IC-24 class, and St. Thomas’ Marcus Compton, who topped the Hobie Wave class, in this weekend’s inaugural St. Thomas Yacht Club Invitational Regatta.

Twenty-one boats — with skippers hailing from all three U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the United States and Sweden — completed 10 races total in the two-day regatta, which concluded Sunday.