Chris Rosenberg and his 15-year-old son Christian Rosenberg, both of St. Thomas, race their IC-24 “Bill T” around the turn marker ahead of “Magic Bus” skippered by St. Thomas’ Dave Franzel during the St. Thomas Yacht Club Invitational Regatta, held this weekend in the waters off the East End of St. Thomas. The Rosenbergs went on to claim the IC-24 class title in the inaugural regatta, which drew sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, the United States and Sweden.
“Roundabout,” skippered by Eric Cusin of St. Croix, leads the field of IC-24 class sailboats away from the starting line in Sunday’s race at the inaugural St. Thomas Yacht Club Invitational Regatta, held this weekend in the waters off the East End of St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by DEAN BARNES
STYC Invitational 2
ST. THOMAS — Sailing is social distancing at its best. No one knows this better than St. Thomas’ Chris Rosenberg and his 15-year-old son Christian, who won the IC-24 class, and St. Thomas’ Marcus Compton, who topped the Hobie Wave class, in this weekend’s inaugural St. Thomas Yacht Club Invitational Regatta.
Twenty-one boats — with skippers hailing from all three U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the United States and Sweden — completed 10 races total in the two-day regatta, which concluded Sunday.