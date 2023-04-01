The Rotary Club of St. Thomas-Sunrise will hold its 11th annual Kida Triathlon on Saturday, April 15, at Magens Bay Beach.
The event is open to children ages 5-15, competing in three different age-group divisions – ages 5-8, 9-11 and 12-15. Participants can compete individually in the swim-bike-run competition, or as part of a two- or three-person relay team.
Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group, and all participants will receive an event T-shirt. In addition, physical education grants totaling $3,500 will be presented to the top three schools or student programs with the highest number of entrants in the Kids Triathlon.
Registration begins on race day at 7 a.m., and all participants must be at Magens Bay Beach and registered by 7:45 a.m. The races will begin at 8 a.m. Loaner bicycles are available for participants not having their own bikes.
Registration forms and parental consent forms are available in advance at the Billabong stores on Main Street in downtown Charlotte Amalie and in Red Hook on the East End of the island, and at the Caribbean Surf Co. store at the Havensight Mall.
For more information, call 340-690-2898.