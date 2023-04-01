The Rotary Club of St. Thomas-Sunrise will hold its 11th annual Kida Triathlon on Saturday, April 15, at Magens Bay Beach.

The event is open to children ages 5-15, competing in three different age-group divisions – ages 5-8, 9-11 and 12-15. Participants can compete individually in the swim-bike-run competition, or as part of a two- or three-person relay team.