It’s been two years since Bernie Evan-Wong has been able to do any serious racing aboard his sailboat “TAZ” thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with the pandemic subsiding and the world opening back up, Evan-Wong and his crew have been working hard to get TAZ, a Reichel-Pugh 37, back on the water — and back in race trim.
“It’s exciting to be able to go racing again after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Evan-Wong, who lives on Antigua. ““It’s been tough getting both boats — TAZ and our mothership — ready to race and live on, as both were just completely unused for the two years, and they didn’t like that.”
TAZ is among more than four dozen entries for this year’s St. Thomas International Regatta, which begins today with its annual preliminary race, the Round the Rocks Race, a lap around St. John with the start and finish just off the East End of St. Thomas.
The Round the Rocks Race has more than two dozen entries, ranging in size from the smaller IC-24 class sailboats all the way up to a pair of 52-footers — defending champion “Fox,” a Botin 52 owned by Victor Wild of San Diego, Calif.; and “Sao Jorge,” a Harmony 52 owned by British sailor Germaine Williams.
Also in that mix of sailboats will be Evan-Wong’s TAZ, which is coming off top-10 finishes in two earlier regattas — the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Caribbean 600 in the waters off Antigua last month (10th in the CSA 2 class) and the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta earlier this month (fifth in the CSA 5 class).
“We’re coming with a mixed fun team, from far and wide, old and young, and are going to give it our best shot,” said Evan-Wong, who finished sixth in the CSA Spinnaker class in the 2019 Round the Rocks Race and seventh in class in the 2019 St. Thomas International Regatta.
“I have always enjoyed racing in [the St. Thomas International Regatta]. It’s a lovely area to race in with challenging courses, interesting currents, a great venue, friendly hosts, and great comradeship.”
Fox comes in as the defending champ in both the Round the Rocks Race and the St. Thomas International Regatta, having completed the sweep in its first time racing the doubleheader.
“Many of the crew members have been racing together for over five years,” Wild said. “A big focus of the team is camaraderie and a great team spirit. There are seven different nationalities on the team — Australia, Antigua, Canada, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain and the U.S.A.”
Several entries from the U.S. Virgin Islands are also taking part in this weekend’s regatta. For example, St. Thomas’ Kevin and Peggy Gregory will race “Blue Skies,” a new Outbound 46, in the St. Thomas International Regatta in the CSA Non-Spinnaker class.
“We raced our previous boat, a Beneteau First 44.7 named ‘Odyssey,’ in several regattas before it was destroyed in Hurricane Irma,” Kevin Gregory said.
“Our new boat … is a ‘couples passage maker.’ We cruise her around the Virgin Islands in the winter and sail her to Newport, R.I., for summer cruising in New England. This will be our first regatta on Blue Skies.”
The largest class in this weekend’s races will be the IC-24s, with a half-dozen entered in the Round the Rocks Race and more than three dozen in the St. Thomas International Regatta.
Among the entries is “Kate,” helmed by noted St. Croix sailor Peter Stanton.
“We are fielding a solid team from St. Croix, with some of the best sailors on the island, and are looking to put St. Croix back on top,” Stanton said.
“We enjoy sailing away from home and exploring the islands. We have been racing in St. Thomas for decades but it’s still a good challenge.”