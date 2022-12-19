Rovers Soccer Club put on an offensive display in the second half Saturday night to defeat Prankton Soccer Club 5-1 in the final match of 2022 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.

Ali Yusuf scored twice in the second half of Saturday’s match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and three other players added a goal for Rovers SC, which improved to 4-2-1 (13 points) in the St. Croix Division standings.