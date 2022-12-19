Rovers Soccer Club put on an offensive display in the second half Saturday night to defeat Prankton Soccer Club 5-1 in the final match of 2022 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.
Ali Yusuf scored twice in the second half of Saturday’s match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and three other players added a goal for Rovers SC, which improved to 4-2-1 (13 points) in the St. Croix Division standings.
That also moved Rovers SC to within a half-game of division leader Helenites Soccer Club, which goes into the holiday break 5-1-0 (15 points). Unique Tropical Sports Club is third at 3-2-1 (10 points), with Prankton SC last at 0-7-0.
However, in Saturday’s match, it was Prankton SC which looked like it could see its winless season end, opening the scoring on Niyon Maynard’s goal in the 10th minute. However, Rovers SC tied the match at 1-all on Chad Walter’s goal in the 36th minute.
Vincenzo Alfieri put Rovers SC in the lead with his goal in the 46th minute, and Kendall Gittens doubled it with his goal in the 48th minute. Yusuf, who came on in the 61st minute, added insurance goals by scoring in the 67th and 80th minutes.
Match rescheduled: USVISA officials have made a decision on what to do about Thursday’s Premier League match between Helenites SC and Unique Tropical SC, which was stopped by a islandwide power outage on St. Croix.
According to Tiffany James, the USVISA’s media and marketing director, league officials — after consulting with the teams — have decided to play a new match at a date to be determined next month.
Up next: The Premier League teams will get to enjoy the Christmas and New Year’s holidays before resuming play in mid-January.
It will be the St. Thomas-St. John Division teams that go back on the field first, resuming play Sunday, Jan. 15. United We Stand Soccer Club takes on Waitikibuli Soccer Club at 2 p.m., followed by LRVI Football Club facing Raymix Soccer Club at 4 p.m.
The St. Croix Division resumes the following week, with Unique Tropical SC playing Prankton SC on Thursday, Jan. 19, and Rovers SC facing Helenites SC on Saturday, Jan. 21. Both matches will begin at 6:30 p.m.