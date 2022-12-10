St. Croix sides Rovers Soccer Club and Unique Tropical Sports Club battled to a scoreless tie Thursday night in their U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
The draw — the first of the season in either Premier League division — leaves both Rovers SC and Unique Tropical SC with 3-2-1 records (nine points) and tied for second in the St. Croix Division standings.
Defending league champion Helenites Soccer Club leads the division at 4-1-0 (12 points), while Prankton Soccer Club is last at 0-5-0.
Up next: Three USVISA Premier League matches remain on the schedule for this week.
In the St. Croix Division, Helenites SC takes on Prankton SC at 6:30 p.m. today at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
In the St. Thomas-St. John Division, Waitikibuli Soccer Club (0-3-0) plays United We Stand Soccer Club (2-1-0, six points) at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by Raymix Soccer Club (1-2-0, three points) going up against LRVI Football Club (2-1-0, six points) at 4 p.m. Both matches will be held at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field.