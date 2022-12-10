St. Croix sides Rovers Soccer Club and Unique Tropical Sports Club battled to a scoreless tie Thursday night in their U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.

The draw — the first of the season in either Premier League division — leaves both Rovers SC and Unique Tropical SC with 3-2-1 records (nine points) and tied for second in the St. Croix Division standings.