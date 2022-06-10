The results from the seventh Roy Petersen Sr. Memorial youth basketball tournament, held June 2-5 at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium on St. Thomas.
Division champions were:
X St. Thomas’ The Process won the 9-12 boys division title, beating St. Croix’s Positive Guidance 23-22 in the championship game. The Process’ J’Vance Harrigan was named the division’s most valuable player, while Positive Guidance players Rubio Heywood were named the most outstanding player, and La’Kaisha Graham the sportsmanship award winner.
X St. Thomas’ R.A.W. won the 13-15 boys division title, beating St. Croix’s Alliance 49-38 in the championship game. R.A.W.’s Trevor Prince was named the division’s most valuable player, while Alliance’s Jalen Greenidge was named most outstanding player and Positive Guidance’s Nyack Nathaniel was the sportsmanship award winner.
X St. Croix’s Alliance won the 16-18 boys division title, beating St. Thomas’ Hustlers 74-66 in the championship game. Alliance’s Khaleed Heywood was named the division’s most valuable player and most outstanding player, while Nuff Respect’s David Rogers was the sportsmanship award winner.
X St. Thomas’ Nuff Respect won the 19-21 men’s division title, beating St. Croix’s New Breed 81-71 in the championship game. Nuff Respect’s Deshamoi Greaves was named the division’s most valuable player, New Breed’s Jahmai Jones was the most outstanding player, and Nuff Respect’s K’Shard Callendar was the sportsmanship award winner.
X St. Thomas’ Her-Ricanes won the girls division title over St. Croix’s Major Problems. Her-Ricanes’ Ashukamaya Phillips was named the division’s most valuable player, while Major Problems’ Jahnesha Gomez was the most outstanding player.