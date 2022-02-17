Rutgers 70, No. 12 Illinois 59: Cliff Omoruyi had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a reverse alley-oop dunk in Rutgers’ game-breaking run as the Scarlet Knights routed No. 12 Illinois 70-59 Wednesday night for their fourth straight win over a ranked team.
The run is the longest in school history for the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten), and there’s a chance to continue the streak with games next week at No. 5 Purdue and home against No. 15 Wisconsin. The last team to win four straight against ranked teams in the regular season was Michigan State in 2019-20.
Ron Harper Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds and had the assist on Omoruyi’s second-half dunk.
No. 25 Alabama 80, Mississippi State 75: Jahvon Quinerly had 21 points and eight assists to lead No. 25 Alabama to an 80-75 win over Mississippi State.
Charles Bediako scored 15 points. Jaden Shackelford added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Miles finished with 12 points. JD Davison added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 Southeastern Conference).
Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7) with 22 points and four assists.
— The Associated Press
\D.J. Jeffries and Cam Carter each scored 15 points.
Alabama outscored Mississippi State 16-9 in the final seven minutes of the game, turning a four-point deficit into a five-point win. Davison made a layup and a free throw to give Alabama the lead with 5 minutes left.
“I never had the feeling of, ‘Here we go again.’ I always had confidence that we were going to win the game,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said.
Alabama made five free throws in the final minute to keep the lead: one by Shackelford, two by Quinerly and two by Miles.
Mississippi State closed within five points in the final minute, but couldn’t complete the comeback.