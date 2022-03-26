ST. THOMAS — Sometimes it’s the little things that mean so much in a big regatta. Take, for instance, when a batten broke Friday on U.S. Virgin Islands’ John Foster’s IC-24, “Island Water World/Desperado.”
Foster’s Newport, R.I.-based crew, Jim Voss, took off his eyeglasses, broke the two long temples off, and used the pieces to secure the batten. The crew hoisted the mainsail back up and after that, the team was off to the races.
Foster’s IC-24 was one of nearly 50 yachts that kicked off the first day of racing in the 48th St. Thomas International Regatta.
Conditions were Caribbean idyllic with blue skies and 15 to 20 knots of breeze — perfect conditions for the fleet of 24-to-65-foot yachts with sailors hailing from across the Caribbean as well as the United States and Europe.
In the CSA (Caribbean Sailing Association) 1 class, it was San Diego, Calif., skipper Victor Wild’s Botin 52 “Fox” which led with two first-place finishes on courses set around islands off St. Thomas’ East End.
Close behind in second was the Jim Madden of Newport Beach, Calif., on his Swan 601 “Stark Raving Mad VII.”
“We sailed the St. Barths and St. Maarten regattas in the past, but we’d never been to St. Thomas,” said Madden, a member of the Newport Harbor, San Diego and New York yacht clubs.
“Our plan this year was to do the entire Caribbean circuit, so that included (the St. Thomas International Regatta). The round the island racing was great today. Nice breeze, beautiful islands, it was a wonderful day.”
Among Madden’s crew is Anthony Kotoun, a long-time former Virgin Islands resident who learned to sail at the St. Thomas Yacht Club. Kotoun most recently won the Melges 32 World Championships in Miami in December.
In CSA 2, St. Thomas’ Peter Corr drove his Summit 40 “Blitz” to first place. Corr’s competition included Antigua and Barbuda’s Bernie Evan-Wong on his Reichel-Pugh 37 “Taz,” which ended the day fourth in this class.
“The Round the Rocks Race yesterday was a good tune-up for us. We had a great day today and hope for the same tomorrow,” Evan-Wong said.
Puerto Rico’s Bastian Sarh led the CSA 3 class on his Beneteau 10m “Chili Pepper.” Fellow islander, Fernando Montilla, on his Tartan 10 “Timon II” came in fourth, but with finishes seconds away from his competitors.
“We tried to stay close to the rest of the fleet, and in close to the islands where there wasn’t as strong of a breeze,” said Montilla, a member of the Ponce Yacht and Fishing Club. “Other than that, we planned to avoid mistakes, and avoid collisions, and we did. Tomorrow, we’ll do a little bit better.”
Nearly 20 one-design IC-24s raced around windward-leeward courses in Great Bay, in front of the Ritz-Carlton resort. Puerto Rico’s Marco Teixidor and his team on “Cachondo” topped the class by a mere two points. Foster, of St. Thomas, finished the day in 10th.
“I’ve raced just about every STIR,” said Foster, a founding member of the St. Thomas Yacht Club. “Back in the ’70s and ’80s, there were a lot of J-24s, then J-27s and J-29s. So, racing an IC24, which is adapted from a J/24, isn’t much different. What hasn’t changed over the years is the great competition and camaraderie.”
Racing will start at 11 a.m. today, with courses set off St. Thomas’ East End. The competition concludes on Sunday with an awards ceremony at 5 p.m.