St. Thomas’ Pedro Rodriguez Sanchez finished second in his division over the weekend at the ACTS Spring Junior Circuits Qualifier tennis tournament in Florida.
Sanchez, a student at Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, won his first two matches and was a set away from taking the title.
Sanchez opened with a 4-3 (9-7), 4-1 victory over Yago Darriba Palacios in the quarterfinal, then beat Victoria Pineres 4-2, 4-3 (7-5) in the semifinals.
Sanchez then won the opening set in his final against Lorenzo Pirari 4-2, only to see Pirari fight back to take the next two sets and the title 4-0, 1-0 (10-3).