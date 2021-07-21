Swimmer Adriel Sanes, who was born on St. Croix, has added another event to his schedule for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which begin Friday.
Sanes has been added to the entry list for the men’s’ 100-meter breaststroke, which now numbers 50 swimmers. According to his mother, Francis Moraga-Sanes, he was added under a universality — often called a “white card” — exemption, which goes to competitors from smaller countries and territories.
Sanes, who will swim at Auburn next season as a grad student, had already earned an Olympic berth in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke field by making the “B” cut time when he swam the event in 2 minutes, 12.59 seconds at the UANA Olympics Qualifier meet May 1 in Clermont, Fla. His best time in the 100 breaststroke of 1:02.41 also came at the UANA Qualifier.
Sanes is the first U.S. Virgin Islands swimmer to compete in two events at the Summer Olympics since 2004, when St. Croix native and two-time Olympian George Gleason swam both the men’s 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke at the Athens Games.
The heat races for the men’s 100 breaststroke will be held Saturday, with the semifinal races Sunday and medal race Sunday, all at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. The 200 breaststroke’s heat races will be held Tuesday, July 27, with the semifinals July 28 and the finals July 29.
— Bill Kiser