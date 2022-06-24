St. Croix’s Adriel Sanes wrapped up the U.S. Virgin Islands’ participation in the 19th FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, swimming his heat race in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke.
The 23-year-old Sanes, who swam for the USVI in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finished his heat in 2 minutes, 20.41 seconds, good for 34th out of 46 swimmers in the event.
However, Sanes’ time was far off his personal best of 2:12.59, set during a UANA Tokyo Qualifier meet in Florida on April 30, 2021; and the time the former University of Denver and Auburn University swimmer posted in the 2020 Tokyo Games of 2:16.87.
Sanes swam in two events at the FINA Worlds, getting disqualified from the men’s 100-meter breaststroke on Saturday, June 18, after performing what USVI coach Brian Brady said was “an illegal kick” during his heat race. Had he not been DQ’d, Sanes’ time of 1:03.25 would have placed him 40th out of 64 swimmers.