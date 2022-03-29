Kruz Schembri, whose parents are from St. Croix, finished in the top 10 in three of four events over the weekend at the 2022 Cadet and Junior Panamerican Fencing Championships, which concluded Sunday in Lima, Peru.
The 15-year-old Schembri finished sixth out of 46 entries in the junior boys epee division, eighth out of 32 competitors in the cadet boys epee, ninth out of 32 entries in the cadet boys foil, and 13th out of 47 competitors in the junior boys foil.
In the junior boys epee, Schembri went 5-1 in his pool to advance to the elimination rounds, good for a No. 4 overall seeding.
After getting a first-round bye, he downed Mexico’s Jorge Alvarez 15-4 and Bolivia’s Marco Rojas 15-9 to advance to the quarterfinals. But his run there would end with a 15-12 loss to U.S. fencer Kent Iyoki.
In the cadet boys epee, Schembri went 4-2 in pool play to advance to the elimination rounds, with a No. 9 overall seed. He then won twice — 15-5 over Colombia’s Juan David Castillo Cardona, and 15-5 over Chile’s Diego Delgado — before losing to Canada’s Adam Wong 15-9 in the quarterfinals.
In the cadet boys foil, Schembri went 5-1 in pool play to earn a berth in the elimination round, with a No. 4 overall seeding. But after a first-round bye, he was upset by Canada’s Blake DeGroot 15-11 in the quarterfinals.
In the junior boys foil, Schembri went 5-1 in pool play to advance to the elimination round, with a No. 11 overall seeding. After a first-round bye, Schembri downed Puerto Rico’s Alejandro Toro 15-11 in the second round, then lost to Peru’s Alessio Fukuda 15-13 in the Round of 16.
Schembri will next compete in the International Fencing Federation’s Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships 2022, scheduled for April 2-10 in Dubai. He will be part of the first-ever U.S. Virgin Islands team, along with St. Thomas’ Scott Lao, 17, and Neil Dankar.
At the World Championships, the trio will compete in the junior boys foil team event, as well as in individual events.
All three are entered in the junior boys foil, and Schembri is also entered in the cadet boys foil, cadet boys epee and junior boys epee divisions.