Antilles varsity tournament opens today at Marin Center
The second high school basketball tournament of the season will begin today, with the 2023 Antilles School Varsity Tournament drawing teams from St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas to the Mark C. Marin Center.
Seven teams are entered in the boys tournament field, broken down into two pools — Pool A has St. Croix’s Central High School, St. John’s Gifft Hill School and St. Thomas’ Antilles School; Pool B has St. Croix’s Good Hope Country Day School, and St. Thomas’ Charlotte Amalie High School, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and All Saints Cathedral School.
The top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinal round, with the winners playing for the tournament championship Saturday night. The third-place teams in each pool will also play each other in a consolation game.
Five teams are entered in the girls field, which will play in a round-robin format — Central High, Good Hope Country Day, Antilles School, Charlotte Amalie High and Ivanna Eudora Kean High. The team with the best record at the end of the tournament will be declared the champion.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the boys title and Central High claimed the girls title in the season’s first tournament, the McDonald’s/IAA Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational last month at Kean High’s Wheatley Gymnasium.
The tournament begins play at 3 p.m. today. Admission to each day’s games is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 32, Free Will Baptist Christian School 16: The Dolphins pulled ahead in the first half en route to beating the Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Up just 7-6 after the first quarter, Larsen K-8 School outscored Free Will Baptist 10-0 in the second quarter for a 17-6 halftime lead.
Resjhur Petersen made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Dolphins, with Elijah Rosario adding eight points and Aumari Jacobs six points.
Antonio Cintron also made three 3-pointers and had a game-high 13 points for the Warriors.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 67, Educational Complex High School 37: In a battle of island rivals, the Caribs built a double-digit lead early in downing the Barracudas in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Central High led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and 34-18 at the halftime break over Educational Complex High, and built on its lead from there.
Jalen Greenidge made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points for the Caribs, with Kymani Greenidge adding 10 points and Mark Prince and Emmanuel George scoring nine points each.
No information was available on the leading scorers for the Barracudas.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 45, Educational Complex High School 14: The Caribs pulled away early to beat their island rivals in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Central High led the Barracudas 10-3 after the first quarter and 24-4 at the halftime break, then outscored Educational Complex 22-10 over the second half.
No information was available about the leading scorers for both teams.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 32, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 5: The Lady Caribs routed the Lady Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Central High shut out Larsen K-8 School in the second and third quarters, helping turn a 13-4 lead at the end of the first quarter to a 22-4 lead entering the final period.
Denirah Nurse scored a game-high 16 points and Keziah Bernier added nine points for the Lady Caribs.
Asunera Poleon led the Lady Dolphins with four points.
