SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Educational Complex High School 12, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Barracudas shut out the Panthers to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Free Will Baptist School field.
Alexander Avilla ran for one touchdown and Joshua Rodriguez caught a touchdown pass for Educational Complex High.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, All Saints Cathedral School 1: The Volts needed four sets to top the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
V.I. Montessori won the first set 25-21, but All Saints Cathedral evened the match with a 25-19 win in the second set. However, the Volts claimed the next two sets — by scores of 25-15 and 25-22 — to take the match.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 1: The Hawks had to overcome a brief rally by the Jaguars to win their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match in four sets.
Charlotte Amalie High won the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 28-26, only to see Ss. Peter and Paul win the third set 25-19. But the Hawks claimed the match with a 25-16 win in the fourth set.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Hawks downed the Lady Vikings in straight sets to win their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Charlotte Amalie High won by scores of 25-6, 25-3 and 25-20.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 0: The Lady Hurricanes won three close sets to beat the Lady Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22.
No other information was available on the match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Devil Rays swept all three sets from the Lady Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won by scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-19.
No other information was available on the match.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 2, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Hawks won their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match in straight sets over the Lady Barracudas.
Charlotte Amalie High won the match 25-16 and 26-24.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 2, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 1: The Lady Hurricanes needed a third-set tiebreaker to defeat the Lady Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School won the opening set 25-20, only to see Ss. Peter and Paul take the second set 25-21. But the Lady Hurricanes won the tiebreaker 15-13.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Antilles School Canes 2, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 0: The Canes defeated the Lady Volts in straight sets to claim their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
The Antilles Canes won the match by scores of 25-11 and 25-17.
No other information was available on the match.