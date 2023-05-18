WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Soccer
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 6, All Saints Cathedral School 3: The Blazers pulled ahead early in beating the Vikings to claim the first-ever St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship.
Nimchy Pompee scored four goals to lead the way for Boschulte Middle (5-0-1, 16 points). Dimitri St. Paul and Hacheton Sima added one goal each for the Blazers, who led 4-0 at the halftime break.
Finn Hairston and Mensah Jacobs scored one goal apiece in the second half for All Saints Cathedral (2-4-0, six points), which also got an own goal from Boschulte Middle in the second period.
Ulla Muller Elementary School 4, All Saints Cathedral School 3: The Jaguars held off a challenge from the Vikings to win their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Thamenzy Bonne Anne had a hat trick for Muller Elementary (5-4-0, 15 points), scoring three of the Blazers’ four goals — one coming in the first half, the other two in the second. Haydens Noel also scored for Muller Elementary in the first half.
Braydon Richardson scored two goals and Sophia Bell added a goal for All Saints Cathedral (0-6-1, one point).