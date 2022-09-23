Swayne in France

Swayne in France

St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne lines up her putt on the seventh green during Thursday’s opening round at the Women’s Irish Open. Swayne shot a 7-under 65 to share the lead.

 LET photo by MARK RUNNACLES

THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football

Central High School 6, Educational Complex High School 0: A single touchdown was the difference in Thursday’s St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game between the Caribs and Barracudas at the Educational Complex High field.