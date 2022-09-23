THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Central High School 6, Educational Complex High School 0: A single touchdown was the difference in Thursday’s St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game between the Caribs and Barracudas at the Educational Complex High field.
Karl Williams had the game’s lone touchdown for Central High (1-1), which won its first game of the season.
Educational Complex High is now 0-1.
Educational Complex High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 1: The Barracudas rallied from a first-set loss to take the next three sets and beat the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the first set 25-22, but Educational Complex High took the next three and the match by scores of 25-5, 25-22 and 25-21.
No other information was available on the match.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 2, Central High 0: The Lady Barracudas swept their island rival Lady Caribs in straight sets to win their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won the match by scores of 25-17 and 25-22.
No other information was available on the match.
Gifft Hill School 2, Antilles School 1: The Lady Barracudas went to a third-set tiebreaker to beat the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Gifft Hill won the opening set 26-24, but the Antilles Canes took the second set 25-12, forcing the tiebreaker. The Lady Barracudas then won it 15-10.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 0: The Lady Panthers swept a pair of games from the Lady Bulldogs in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the match by scores of 25-8 and 25-15. No other information was available on the match.
Gifft Hill School 2, Antilles School Canes 1: The Lady Barracudas pulled out a third-set tiebreaker to defeat the Lady Canes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Gifft Hill won the opening set 25-21, but the Antilles Canes won the second set 25-21. It came down to the tiebreaker set, won by the Lady Barracudas 15-13.
No other information was available on the match.
All Saints Cathedral School 2, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 0: The Lady Vikings won in straight sets over the Lady Blazers in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
All Saints Cathedral won the match by scores of 25-8 and 25-18.
No other information was available on the match.
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 28, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 26: A two-point conversion proved to be the difference in the Dolphins’ win over the Marlins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Romeo Encarnacion ran for two touchdowns as well as a pair of two-point conversions for Larsen K-8 School, while Bryson Webb and Dante Wiltshire added one touchdown each.
Ahkari Gumbs accounted for all of Markoe Elementary’s scoring, running for four touchdowns and a two-point conversion.