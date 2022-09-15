WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 3, CJM Home School 0: The Barracudas opened their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association season Wednesday with a three-game sweep over the Home Schoolers.
Educational Complex High (1-0) won the match 25-12, 25-11 and 25-20 over CJM Home School (0-1).
The top server for the Barracudas was Jared Brown, while Tomas Corcino was the leading server for the Home Schoolers. No other information was available on the match.
Up next: The varsity teams return to action Monday, Sept. 19, with two matches: Central High faces CJM Home School, and Educational Complex High takes on Good Hope Country Day.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Free Will Baptist Christian School 3, Educational Complex High School 1: The Lady Warriors went four sets in winning their St. Croix IAA season opener over the Lady Barracudas.
Free Will Baptist (1-0) lost the opening set 25-23, but swept the next three 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24 to take the match from Educational Complex High (0-1).
The leading scorer for the Lady Warriors was Meg Claeys, while Jayla Brown was the Lady Barracudas’ leading scorer. No other information was available on the match.
Up next: Two matches are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19, with Educational Complex High facing Good Hope Country Day and Central High taking on Free Will Baptist.
Middle School Flag Football
Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 20, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 6: The Rams’ offense and defense both contributed to the scoring in their St. Croix IAA league opener over the Bulldogs.
D’Lanee Hassell accounted for all three touchdowns for Eulalie Rivera K-8 (1-0), with a rushing touchdown on offense and a pair of “pick-six” interception returns for scores on defense. Delroy Byron IV added a two-point conversion on one of the touchdowns.
No information was available on who scored for Juanita Gardine K-8 (0-1).
Up next: Two games are on the schedule for Friday afternoon. Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School faces John H. Woodson Junior High School at the Educational Complex High field, and Free Will Baptist School takes on CJM Home School at Free Will Baptist.