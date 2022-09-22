WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Devil Rays opened their defense of the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league title by sweeping the Barracudas in three sets in winning their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league opener.
Eudora Kean High (1-0) won the match by scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-18 over St. John’s Gifft Hill School (0-1).
Educational Complex High School 3, Central High School 2: The Barracudas and the Caribs battled for five sets before Educational Complex High came out on top in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
After splitting the first four sets — in which neither team won by more than five points — the Barracudas took the tiebreaking fifth set 15-10.
Educational Complex High won the first set 26-24 and third set 25-20, but Central High won the second set 25-23 and the fourth set 25-21 to force the tiebreaker.
Antilles School 3, Ss. Peter and Paul 0: The Hurricanes opened their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league season with a straight-sets victory over the Jaguars at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Antilles (1-0) won the match by set scores of 26-24, 25-20 and 25-18 over Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1).
Good Hope Country Day School 3, CJM Home School 1: The Panthers needed four sets to beat the Home Schoolers in their St. Croix IAA match.
Good Hope Country Day won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-15, but CJM Home School got back in contention with a 25-22 win in the third set. But the Panthers clinched the match by taking the fourth set 27-25.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Hawks, the defending St. Thomas-St. John IAA league champs, won their season opener in straight sets over the Barracudas.
Charlotte Amalie High (1-0) won by scores of 25-8, 25-18 and 25-13 over St. John’s Gifft Hill School (0-1).
Educational Complex High School 3, Central High School 1: The Lady Barracudas needed four sets before putting down rival Lady Caribs in Wednesday’s St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Educational Complex High opened the match with a 29-27 victory in the first set, only to see Central High battle back to win the second set 28-26. But the Lady Barracudas won the next two sets 25-15 and 25-19.
Free Will Baptist School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Warriors rolled past the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league match, winning in straight sets in the best-of-5 match.
Free Will Baptist won its three sets over Good Hope Country Day by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-8.
Antilles School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 1: The Lady Hurricanes opened their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league season with a four-set victory over the Lady Vikings.
Antilles School (1-0) won the opening set easily, 25-4, only to see All Saints Cathedral (0-1) take the second set 25-22. But the Lady Hurricanes took the next two sets and the match, winning 25-4 and 25-17.
Middle School Flag Football
John H. Woodson Junior High School 32, CJM Home School 14: The Warriors moved atop the St. Croix IAA league standings by routing the Home Schoolers in a battle of unbeatens at the Central High School field.
N’Kai Newton accounted for all of Woodson Junior High’s points, with five touchdowns as well as a two-point conversion as the Warriors improved to 3-0.
Josai Brown had one touchdown and a two-point conversion, and Jah’dai Richards added a touchdown for CJM Home School, now 2-1.
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 38, Free Will Baptist School 6: The Dolphins rolled past the Warriors in winning their St. Croix IAA league game at the Free Will Baptist field.
Akeel Williams accounted for four touchdowns, while teammate A.J. Poleon added two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for Larsen K-8 School, which improved to 2-1.
No information was available on who scored for Free Will Baptist (0-3).
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 1: The Dolphins overcame losing the first set to win the next two in their St. Croix IAA league matchup against the Bulldogs.
Gardine K-8 School won the opening set 25-19, but Larsen K-8 School took the next two sets to claim the match, winning 25-23 and 16-14.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 1: The Lady Dolphins lost the first set, but took the next two to win their St. Croix IAA league match against the Lady Bulldogs.
Gardine K-8 School won the opening set 25-19, only to see Larsen K-8 School win the next two 25-19, 15-11.
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Warriors swept the Lady Panthers in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Woodson Junior High won the sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-22.
Elementary Flag Football
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 42, Lew Muckle Elementary School 6: The undefeated Blazers rolled past Lew Muckle Elementary in their St. Croix IAA league game.
CJM Home School 32, Eulalie Rivera Elementary School 27: The Home Schoolers also remained among the undefeated in the St. Croix IAA league by edging Rivera Elementary.
