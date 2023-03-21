MONDAY’S RESULTS JV Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 48, Charlotte Amalie High School 41: The Devil Rays took control early from the Hawks to beat their island rivals in Game 1 of their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship series.
Game 2 in the best-of-three series will be at 5:30 p.m. today at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium. If a third and deciding game is required, it will be played Wednesday at a site still to be determined.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High pulled out to a 19-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, and stretched it to 29-17 at the halftime break.
The Devil Rays pushed ahead even further in the third quarter, going up 42-26 heading into the final period. But the Hawks put on a fourth-quarter run to cut into the lead, outscoring Ivanna Eudora Kean High 15-6.
Kareem Pinney scored a game-high 15 points and Re’Kai Huyghue added 13 points to lead the Devil Rays.
Sekai Pinney made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, and Cha’Keem Dore also scored 12 points for Charlotte Amalie High.
Middle School Boys Basketball
It’s down to four teams to determine the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league champions, with semifinal games today at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.
St. John’s Julius E. Sprauve School will play Addelita Cancryn Junior High School at 3:30 p.m., followed by Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School taking on Antilles School at 4:30 p.m.
The winners of the two semifinal games will open their best-of-three championship series on Wednesday.