TUESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 48, Charlotte Amalie High School 32: The Devil Rays pulled away from the Hawks in the second half to win the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association championship series.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High (8-0) wrapped up an undefeated season by taking the first two games in the best-of-3 series from Charlotte Amalie High (5-4), which suffered its only losses this season to its long-time island rival.
Yet for the first half of Tuesday’s game, it looked like the Hawks may force a deciding third game, only trailing the Devil Rays 15-12 after the first quarter and 25-20 at the halftime break.
However, Ivanna Eudora Kean High took command in the second half, outscoring Charlotte Amalie High 23-12 over the final two quarters.
Kareem Pinney scored 14 points to lead the Devil Rays, with ReKai Huyghue adding 11 points and Chaiyne Toussaint had 10 points.
Sekai Pinney led the Hawks with 14 points, with Cha’Keem Dore scoring 13 points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
St. John’s Julius E. Sprauve School and St. Thomas’ Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School advanced to the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship series after winning semifinal games Tuesday.
The Seagulls topped St. Thomas’ Addelita Cancryn Junior High School 23-13 in one semifinal game, followed by the Blazers defeating St. Thomas’ Antilles School 26-16 in the second semifinal at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.
The best-of-3 championship series will begin today, with Game 1 at Wheatley Gymnasium. Game 2 will be played Thursday at St. John’s Orville Brown Courts, with Game 3 (if necessary) on Friday at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center. Game time for all is 4 p.m.
More on today’s semifinal games:
Julius E. Sprauve School 23, Addelita Cancryn Junior High School 14: The Seagulls overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat the Phoenix in the first St. Thomas-St. John IAA league semifinal playoff game.
Cancryn Junior High led 12-8 at the halftime break, but Sprauve School’s defense held the Phoenix to just two points in the second half. Meanwhile, the Seagulls tied the game at 12-all entering the fourth quarter, then used an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter to take command.
Cameron Hill scored 10 points, KeAndre Scatliffe added six points And KayCe Maynard had five points for Sprauve School (3-3).
J’Vante Harrigan and K’Vaundre Vanteerpool had four points each for Cancryn Junior High (3-3).
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 26, Antilles School 16: The Blazers took control in the first half en route to beating the Hurricanes in the second St. Thomas-St. John IAA league semifinal playoff game.
Boschulte Middle School held Antilles School to just one field goal in the first half in building a 15-5 halftime lead, then extended its margin to 24-10 heading into the final period.
Trevonte Richards led the Blazers (4-2) with eight points, with Anerae Mason adding six points and Hezekia Corbette scoring five points.
Harry Homes scored four points and three others — Segeu Griffith, Harrison Oriol and Chikai Pogson — adding three points each for the Hurricanes (2-4).