THURSDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Antilles School 2, Charlotte Amalie High School 0: The Lady Hurricanes swept past the Lady Hawks in winning their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match at the Charlotte Amalie High gymnasium.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 26-24 and 25-19 over Charlotte Amalie High.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Boys Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, John H. Woodson Junior High School 1: The Dolphins needed to win a third-set tiebreaker to beat the Warriors in the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship match.
Larsen K-8 School won the opening set 25-21, but Woodson Junior High tied the match with a 25-19 victory in the second set. The Dolphins then topped the Warriors in the tiebreaker 15-6.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 0: The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Hurricanes in straight sets to claim the St. Croix IAA league title.
Good Hope Country Day won the championship match by scores of 25-8 and 25-16 over Gardine K-8 School.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School Canes 2, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Canes topped the Lady Vikings in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Charlotte Amalie High School gym.
The Canes won the match by scores of 25-22 and 25-16 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
• The St. Croix IAA elementary flag football league championship game between Lew Muckle Elementary School and Eulalie Rivera K-8 School was postponed Thursday due to weather and field conditions at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
The championship game has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. today at the Educational Complex High School field.
The Lions advanced to the finals with a 20-12 victory over Ricardo Richards Elementary School in Tuesday’s first semifinal game, while the Rams edged Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 22-20 in the second semifinal to earn their finals berth.
• A pair of St. Thomas-St. John IAA volleyball games involving St. John’s Gifft Hill School will be played today at the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School gymnasium on St. Thomas.
The Barracudas’ middle school girls match against the Blazers, which was rained out Thursday, will be played today, as well as Gifft Hill School’s regularly-scheduled junior varsity girls match against Antilles School.