WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Jaguars battled to a four-set victory over the Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Ss. Peter and Paul won the opening set 25-22, but Ivanna Eudora Kean High rallied to take the second set 25-15 and even the match at 1-all. However, the Jaguars won the next two sets 25-18 and 27-25 to claim the match.
No other information was available on the match.
Educational Complex High School 3, CJM Home School 1: The Barracudas needed four sets to beat the Bulls in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
CJM Home School won the opening set 26-24, only to see Educational Complex High take the next three sets and the match by scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-19.
No other information was available on the match.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Volts defeated the Barracudas in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match on St. John.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the match by scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-16 over Gifft Hill School.
No other information was available on the match.
Central High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 1: The Caribs downed the Panthers in four sets in winning their St. Croix IAA league match.
Central High won the opening set 25-10, but Good Hope Country Day evened the match with a 25-21 win in the second set. However, the Caribs won the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-19 and 25-19.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles Schoo0l 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Hurricanes downed the Vikings in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-18 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Antilles School 0: The Lady Hawks swept past the Lady Hurricanes in three sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Charlotte Amalie High won the match by scores of 25-14, 27-25 and 25-21 over Antilles School.
No other information was available on the match.
Educational Complex High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Barracudas swept the Lady Panthers in straight sets in winning their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won the match by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-15 over Good Hope Country Day.
No other information was available on the match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Devil Rays won in straight sets over the Lady Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the match by scores of 25-12, 25-7 and 25-10 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
Central High School 3, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Lady Caribs won in straight sets over the Lady Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Central High won the match by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-17 over Free Will Baptist.
No other information was available on the match.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, Gifft Hill School 1: The Lady Volts needed four sets to beat the Lady Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match on St. John.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the first two sets by scores of 27-25 and 25-19, but Gifft Hill School battled to a 26-24 victory in the third set. However, the Lady Volts won the fourth set and the match 25-18.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
John H. Woodson Junior High School 26, Good Hope Country Day 18: The third-seeded Warriors advanced to the St. Croix IAA league’s championship game by upsetting the second-seeded Panthers in the semifinals.
N’kai Newton accounted for all of Woodson Junior High’s (6-2) scoring, catching four touchdown passes as well as adding the Warriors’ lone two-point conversion.
Jedi Giardino caught two touchdown passes and Croix Huggins ran for a touchdown for Good Hope Country Day (6-2).
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 12, Eulalie Rivera K-8 School: The top-seeded Hurricanes advanced to the St. Croix IAA league championship game by edging the fourth-seeded Rams in a semifinal game.
That sets up a championship matchup between Gardine K-8 School (7-1) and third-seeded John H. Woodson Junior High School (6-2) at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Educational Complex High School field.
Amare Frorup scored both touchdowns for Gardine K-8 School.
No information was available on who scored for Rivera K-8 School.
Antilles School 8, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 6: The Hurricanes pulled out a close victory over the Blazers in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at the Antilles School field.
Ethan Robenneni scored Antilles’ lone touchdown on a pass from Harry Holmes. Holmes then found Ezekiel Acuna for a two-point conversion reception and an 8-0 lead.
Dalton George scored late for Boschulte Middle to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to two points, but Antilles’ defense stopped the Blazers’ two-point conversion attempt stopped at the goal line.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Good Hope Country Day School 20, Central High School 0: The Panthers shut out the Caribs in their St. Croix IAA league semifinal game at the Central High field.
The win sends Good Hope Country Day (3-3) on to the league championship game against top-seed Educational Complex High School (4-2) at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Educational Complex High School field.
Jean-Jacques Dongar ran for one touchdown, Cai Gwilliam caught a touchdown pass and Armani Anderson returned an interception for a touchdown for the Panthers. Jaeden Orr completed the scoring with a two-point conversion.
Central High finished the season 2-4.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Antilles School 2, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Hurricanes swept past the Lady Barracudas in two sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-10 and 25-21 over Gifft Hill School.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Boys Volleyball
Free Will Baptist Christian School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 0: The Warriors beat the Hurricanes in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Free Will Baptist won the match by scores of 25-19 and 26-24 over Gardine K-8 School.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Antilles School Hurricanes 2, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Hurricanes beat the Lady Barracudas in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles Hurricanes won the match by scores of 25-14 and 25-19 over Gifft Hill School.
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Panthers won in straight sets over the Lady Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the match by scores of 25-21 and 25-17 over Larsen K-8 School.
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 2, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Lady Hurricanes downed the Lady Warriors in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Gardine K-8 School won the match by scores of 25-11 and 25-16 over Free Will Baptist.
