WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 22, All Saints Cathedral School 6: The Devil Rays pulled away from the Vikings in the second half to win their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field.
Chrislord Bernard accounted for two touchdowns and Julian Maduro added a score for Ivanna Eudora Kean High (1-1), which gave up an early score to All Saints Cathedral before coming back.
Down 6-0 after the first quarter, Bernard hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Maduro late in the second quarter to tie the game, with Maduro’s keeper adding the two-point conversion en route to an 8-6 halftime lead.
Bernard’s second touchdown came on 20-yard pass from Maduro in the third quarter, with Maduro capping the Devil Rays’ scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Bernard then caught a pass from Maduro for the two-point conversion.
No information was available on who scored for All Saints Cathedral.
Varsity Boys Volleyball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 1: The Devil Rays overcame an opening-set loss to beat the Volts in four sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the opening set 25-16, but Ivanna Eudora Kean High recovered to take the next three sets and the match by scores 25-15, 25-18 and 25-12.
No other information was available on the match.
Central High School 3, Educational Complex High School 0: The Caribs took three tough sets from their island rivals to beat the Barracudas in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Central High won the match by scores of 25-14, 26-24 and 25-22.
No other information was available on the match.
Good Hope Country Day School 2, CJM Home School 1: The Panthers downed the Bulls in three sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the opening set 25-18, but CJM took the second set 25-11. However, the Panthers took the third set and the match by 25-18.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, Gifft Hill School 1: The Lady Volts needed four sets to beat the Lady Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the opening set 25-17, but Gifft Hill School tied things up by taking the second set 25-20. However, the Lady Volts won the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-8 and 25-23.
No other information was available on the match.
Central High School 3, Educational Complex High School 1: The Lady Caribs defeated their island rival Lady Barracudas in four sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Central High went ahead 2-0 with set wins by scores of 25-21 and 25-21, only to see Educational Complex High take the third set 25-18. But the Lady Caribs won the fourth set and the match 25-23.
No other information was available on the match.
Free Will Baptist Christian School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 1: The Lady Warriors needed four sets to beat the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the opening set 25-18, but Free Will Baptist took the next three sets and the match, winning 25-15, 25-16 and 25-19.
No other information was available on the match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Devil Rays swept the Lady Vikings in straight sets in winning their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the match by scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-7.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
Good Hope Country Day School 48, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Panthers steamrolled the Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Free Will Baptist field.
Wyatt Sayre and Riley Pomykal each had two touchdowns for Good Hope Country Day. Sayre caught a TD pass as well as returned an interception for a score, while Pomykal ran for two touchdowns. Sayre also had a two-point conversion.
Jedi Giodarno ran for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion, Isaiah Delonde returned an interception for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion, and Croix Higgins ran for a touchdown for the Panthers.
SUNDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Central High School won its own Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament by winning twice on the final day of the territory’s first tournament this season.
The Caribs, led by tournament Most Valuable Player Kanif Wathey, beat CJM Home School in straight sets in the semifinals, 25-12 and 25-11.
The other finalist was Antilles School, which beat Educational Complex High School in three sets (25-17, 15-25 and 15-11) in the second semifinal.
Central High then knocked off the Hurricanes in four sets in the gold medal match, winning by scores of 13-25, 25-22, 27-25 and 25-20.
In the bronze medal match, the Barracudas won by forfeit over the Bulls.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School claimed its first tournament title of the season, winning the Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament at Central High School.
The Lady Hawks, led by tournament Most Valuable Player Nikaya Sarauw, beat Free Will Baptist Christian School in three sets in the semifinals, 25-17, 15-25 and 15-10. In the second semifinal, Antilles School needed three sets to defeat Central High School 25-21, 25-27 and 15-12.
Charlotte Amalie High then downed the Lady Hurricanes in the championship match in five sets, winning 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 22-25 and 15-7.
In the bronze medal match, the Lady Warriors beat the Lady Caribs in three sets, winning 25-15, 17-25 and 15-8.
