FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Antilles School 3, Charlotte Amalie High School 1: The Hurricanes battled back from dropping the first set to beat the Hawks in four sets in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Charlotte Amalie High won the opening set 25-20, only to see Antilles School take the next three sets and the match, winning by scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-20.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 1: The Lady Hawks overcame an opening-set loss to defeat the Lady Volts in four sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the first set 25-17, but Charlotte Amalie High won the next three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-17 to take the match.
No other information was available on the match.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 2, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Barracudas in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Ss. Peter and Paul won the match by scores of 25-22 and 25-18.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 2, Charlotte Amalie High School 1: The Lady Hurricanes overcame a first-set loss to defeat the Lady Hawks in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Charlotte Amalie High won the opening set 25-23, but Antilles School rallied to take the next two sets and the match, winning 25-17 and 15-8.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
Good Hope Country Day School 36, Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 6: The Panthers rolled past the Rams in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Free Will Baptist Christian School field.
Isaiah Delonde had two touchdowns for Good Hope Country Day, catching a TD pass as well as returning an interception for a score.
Jedi Giordano also caught a touchdown pass and added a two-point conversion, Colson Lubelt had a touchdown catch, Wyatt Wayre added a touchdown run and Croix Huggins had a pair of two-point conversions for the Panthers.
D’lanee Hassell had a touchdown catch for Rivera K-8 School’s lone score.