FRIDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Flag Football
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 28, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: Amare Frorup led the Bulldogs to a shutout victory over the Warriors in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Educational Complex High School field.
Frorup ran for three touchdowns for Gardine K-8 School, whose defense also contributed to the scoring on Myjah Hendrickson’s interception return for a touchdown. Craig Rawlins and De’shawn Lawrence each had a two-point conversion run.
Good Hope Country Day School 20, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 18: A two-point conversion proved to be the difference in the Panthers’ win over the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Central High School field.
Croix Huggins ran for a touchdown and provided the winning two-point conversion for Good Hope Country Day. Jedi Geirdano and Riley Pimikal also ran for touchdowns.
Akeel Williams had two touchdowns and A.J. Poleon added a touchdown for Larsen K-8 School.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Central High School 0: The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Caribs in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won over Central High by scores of 25-20 and 25-10.
No other information was available on the match.