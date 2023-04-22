FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Good Hope Country Day School 5, Educational Complex High School 0: The Panthers shut out the Barracudas in winning their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match. No information was available on the goal scorers for Good Hope Country Day.
Elementary Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 6, All Saints Cathedral School 2: The Volts rolled to a big lead early in beating the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Dean Ritter and Lucas Gerscovich had two goals each for Virgin Islands Montessori, with Lachlan Wilson and Wyatt Hume scoring one goal apiece.
Both of Gerscovich’s goals came in the first half, as did Ritter’s first score and Wilson’s lone goal as the Volts led 4-0 at the halftime break. Ritter added his second goal in the second half, with Hume’s score also coming in the final period.
Braydon Richardson and James Handerson scored in the second half for All Saints Cathedral.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 4, Church of God Holiness Academy 1: The Lions defeated the Eagles in their St. Croix IAA league match. No information was available on the goal scorers for both teams in the match.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School “A” 2, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 1: The Lady Panthers’ “A” team needed three sets to defeat the Lady Marlins in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day “A” won the opening set 25-10, but Markoe Elementary tied the match with a 27-25 win in the second set. The Lady Panthers “A” then won the tiebreaker 15-9.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 2, Good Hope Country Day School “B” 0: The Lady Blazers downed the Lady Panthers’ “B” team in their St. Croix IAA league match. Andrews Elementary won the match by scores of 25-17 and 25-19 over Good Hope Country Day “B”.
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 2, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 0: The Lady Hurricanes routed the Lady Strawberries in their St. Croix IAA league match. Gardine K-8 School won the match by scores of 25-8 and 25-9 over Richards Elementary.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 2, Church of God Holiness Academy 0: The Lady Lions battled through two close sets to beat the Lady Eagles in their St. Croix IAA league match. Andrews Elementary won the match by scores of 30-28 and 25-19 over Church of God Academy.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Boys Volleyball
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 2, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 1: The Blazers won a third-set tiebreaker to defeat the Strawberries in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Andrews Elementary won the opening set 25-15, but Richards Elementary tied the match with its 25-20 win in the second set. However, the Blazers took the tiebreaker 15-13.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School “A” 2, Lew Muckle Elementary School 1: The Lady Panthers’ “A” team took the Lady Lions to a third-set tiebreaker in winning their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day “A” won the first set 25-17, but Muckle Elementary took the second set 25-15 to force the tiebreaker. That went to the Lady Panthers’ “A” team by a 17-15 score.
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 2, Good Hope Country Day School “B” 0: The Lady Hurricanes won their St. Croix IAA league match in straight sets over the Lady Panthers’ “B” team. Gardine K-8 School won the match by scores of 25-10 and 25-20 over Good Hope Country Day “B”.
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Marlins defeated the Lady Dolphins in straight sets in winning their St. Croix IAA league match. Markoe Elementary won the match by scores of 25-16 and 25-18 over Larsen K-8 School.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 2, Church of God Holiness Academy 0: The Lady Blazers needed just two sets to defeat the Lady Eagles in their St. Croix IAA league match. Andrews Elementary won the match over Church of God Holiness by scores of 25-23 and 25-17.
— Daily News Staff