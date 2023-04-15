FRIDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 5, Ulla Muller Elementary School 4: The Volts pulled out a victory over the Panthers in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Lucas Gerscovich scored four goals and Dean Ritter added a goal for Virgin Islands Montessori (2-0-0, six points), which led 4-3 at the halftime break.
Thamenzy Bonne Annee had three goals and Haydens Noel scored once for Muller Elementary (0-2-0).
Gifft Hill School 1, Antilles School Blue 0: The Barracudas pulled out a shutout victory over the Hurricanes Blue in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
After battling to a scoreless tie in the first half, Knox Stone scored the match’s lone goal in the 44th minute for Gifft Hill School (2-0-0, six points).
Barracudas goalkeeper Fox Fryman got the shutout on the ‘Canes (0-2-0).
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 1, Lew Muckle Elementary School 0: The Dolphins pulled out a close win over the Lions in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Bryson Webb scored the lone goal of the match for Larsen K-8 School.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Church of God Holiness Academy 2, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 0: The Lady Eagles won in straight sets over the Lady Marlins in their St. Croix IAA league match. Church of God won the match by scores of 27-25 and 25-18 over Markoe Elementary.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Good Hope Country Day School “B” 0: The Lady Lions downed the Lady Panthers’ “B” team in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match. Muckle Elementary won the match by scores of 25-10 and 25-9 over Good Hope Country Day “B”.
Good Hope Country Day School “A” 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Panthers’ “A” team topped the Lady Dolphins in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match. Good Hope Country Day “A” won the match by scores of 25-13 and 25-12 over Larsen K-8 School.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 2, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 1: The Lady Blazers needed three sets to beat the Lady Strawberries in their St. Croix IAA league match. Richards Elementary won the opening set 25-19, but Andrews Elementary claimed the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-21 and 15-6.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
All Saints Cathedral School 2, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Vikings got a goal in the second half to beat the Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Gabriel King had put All Saints Cathedral (2-1-0, six points) ahead with his goal in the first half, only to see Malachi Mills tie the match at 1-all for Ivanna Eudora Kean High (1-3-0, three points) heading into the halftime break.
But Ethan Smith scored on a penalty kick for the lone goal in the second half to put the Vikings ahead to stay.
Middle School Soccer
John H. Woodson Junior High School 1, Good Hope Country Day School “B” 0: The Warriors topped the Panthers’ “B” side in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day School “A” 2, Church of God Holiness Academy 0: The Panthers’ “A” team shut out the Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Elementary Boys Volleyball
Lew Muckle Elementary school 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 1: The Lions needed a third-set tiebreaker to beat the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game. Larsen K-8 School won the opening set 25-23, but Muckle Elementary evened the match with a 25-17 win in the second set. The Lions then won the tiebreaker 15-6.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 2, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 0: The Lady Marlins beat the Lady Strawberries in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match. Markoe Elementary won the match by scores of 25-14 and 25-15 over Richards Elementary.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Juanita F. Gardine K-8 School 0: The Lady Lions defeated the Lady Hurricanes in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match. Muckle Elementary won the match by scores of 25-17 and 25-17 over Gardine K-8 School.
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Good Hope Country Day School “A” 0: The Lady Dolphins needed just two sets to beat the Lady Panthers’ “A” team in their St. Croix IAA league match. Larsen K-8 School won the match by scores of 25-19 and 25-18 over Good Hope Country Day.
Good Hope Country Day School “B” 2, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 0: The Lady Panthers’ “B” team defeated the Lady Blazers in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match. Good Hope Country Day “B” won by scores of 25-18 and 25-9 over Andrews Elementary.
