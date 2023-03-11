FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 68, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 64: The Hawks put together a big second quarter to take the lead, then held off the Devil Rays’ second-half rally to win their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led after the first quarter 18-13, but Charlotte Amalie High responded with a 20-9 run in the second quarter to take a 33-27 halftime lead.
The Devil Rays were able to close the gap in the third quarter, cutting the Hawks’ lead to 48-47 entering the final period. But Charlotte Amalie High outscored Ivanna Eudora Kean High 20-17 in the fourth quarter to preserve its lead.
Elijah Peltier scored a game- and season-high 33 points to lead the Hawks. Sha’nai France added 11 points and Caijonte Andrews finished with 10 points.
C’Kai Frett and Jayden Dixie scored 18 points each for the Devil Rays.
Charlotte Amalie High School 47, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 32: The Lady Hawks overcame a four-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Lady Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led 14-10 after the opening period, but Charlotte Amalie High went on a 16-2 run in the second quarter to go ahead 26-16 at the halftime break.
Jahnesha Gomez made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points for the Lady Hawks, with Yemelie Santana adding 15 points.
Jada Isaac scored 12 points and Te’Anique Joseph had eight points for the Lady Devil Rays.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 58, Antilles School 31: The Devil Rays took command early in downing the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Chainye Toussaint scored a game-high 16 points and A’Jai Larcheveaux added 10 points for the Devil Rays.
Jefferey Boschulte had 15 points to lead the Hurricanes.