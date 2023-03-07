FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Gifft Hill School 43, All Saints Cathedral School 15: The Barracudas took control in the first half en round to beating the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at the Pine Peace Courts on St. John.
Gifft Hill School led 25-5 at the halftime break, then extended its lead by outscoring All Saints Cathedral 18-10 over the final two quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Gifft Hill School 33, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 17: The Barracudas pulled away in the second half to defeat the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at the Pine Peace Courts on St. John.
Ahead 14-10 at the halftime break, Gifft Hill School outscored Virgin Islands Montessori 19-7 over the final two quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Middle School Girls Basketball
Gifft Hill School 20, Julius E. Sprauve School 7: The Lady Barracudas built a big lead over the first two quarters to beat the Lady Seagulls in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at the Pine Peace Courts on St. John.
Gifft Hill School shut out Sprauve School in the first half en route to building an 18-0 lead, then cruised in the second half.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.