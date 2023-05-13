FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Charlotte Amalie High School 8, All Saints Cathedral School 2: The Hawks remained atop the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league standings after beating the Vikings.
Allande Rosier finished with a hat trick, scoring four goals for Charlotte Amalie High (9-0-0, 27 points), with Kensley Eugene, Pierre Wood, Wilmane Tranquille and Kenny Felix adding one goal each.
Gabriel King scored both goals for All Saints Cathedral (3-5-1, 10 points).
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 0: The Volts forfeited their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match against the Devil Rays.
According to league officials, Virgin Islands Montessori has also forfeited its scheduled match today against Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School.
That leaves the Volts with a 3-5-0 record (nine points), while Ivanna Eudora Kean High improves to 2-6-1 (seven points).
Up next: Two matches are scheduled for Monday. Ivanna Eudora Kean High hosts Ss. Peter and Paul, while Antilles School hosts Charlotte Amalie High. Start time for both matches is 4:45 p.m.
Middle School Soccer
Antilles School 9, All Saints Cathedral School 3: The Hurricanes routed the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Andre Walker had two goals for All Saints Cathedral (1-4-0, three points).
No information was available on the goal scorers for Antilles School (3-1-1, 10 points).
Up next: Gifft Hill School (0-4-0) hosts Antilles School on Monday afternoon on St. John. Game time is 4 p.m.
Elementary Soccer
Gifft Hill School 4, Antilles School Blue 0: Four different players scored for the Barracudas as they shut out the Hurricanes’ Blue squad in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Colt Smith, Wyatt Fogarty, Knox Stone and Giulaina Germain had one goal each for Gifft Hill School (3-5-1, 10 points).
Antilles School Blue fell to 1-6-0 (three points).
Up next: Both Antilles School teams are in action today. The Hurricanes’ Grey team takes on All Saints Cathedral School at 3 p.m. on the Castaways Soccer Club field, while Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy hosts the Hurricanes’ Blue team at 4:30 p.m.
— Daily News Staff