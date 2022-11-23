Beach Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School’s beach volleyball teams won three out of four divisions during the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association’s second tournament this past weekend.
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 3:53 am
Good Hope Country Day claimed the middle school girls, junior varsity-varsity boys and junior varsity-varsity girls titles in the tournament, held on The New Deep End restaurant’s beach volleyball courts on St. Croix. Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School won the middle school boys title.
Middle school boys: Larsen K-8 School won twice to take the division title. Larsen K-8 School first topped Good Hope Country Day’s Ian Ainger, Teague Gleason and Eric Sommer in straight sets (21-16, 21-16), then defeated a second team from Larsen K-8 School in straight sets (21-18, 21-13). No information was available on the names of Larsen K-8 School’s players.
Middle school girls: Good Hope Country Day’s Aryanna Tutein and Rzyra Denbow won two matches to claim the division title. Tutein and Denbow first beat Larsen K-8 School’s Anaiya Cruz and Yansenah Leo in straight sets (21-3, 21-17), then downed Free Will Baptist Christian School’s Jada Roberts and J’Mahlia James in straight sets (21-18, 21-18) in the second match.
Junior varsity-varsity boys: Good Hope Country Day’s Jean Jacques Dongar and Armani Anderson beat a second GHCD team, with Omar Hamed, Cai Gwilliam and Vedant Mittal, in the final in straight sets (21-11, 21-18).
Junior varsity-varsity girls: Good Hope Country Day’s Kirra Lambert and Sophia Peifer won the division, beating Free Will Baptist’s Jessica Perry and Soemili Perez in straight sets (22-20, 21-15) in the final.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Softball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 14, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 3: A’Kairah Christopher threw a no-hitter while striking out seven as the Lady Lions topped the Lady Marlins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Muckle Elementary pounded Markoe Elementary pitcher Jenyra Henry for 14 hits, led by Shaliiah Simmonds with two hits and Christopher with two hits and four RBIs.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Softball
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 10, Free Will Baptist Christian School 2: Anastacia Guadalupe and Jenyra Henry combined for five strikeouts as the Lady Marlins topped the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Guadelupe, who took the win, struck out two batters. Henry, who came on in relief, struck out three.
Ameenalis Ali had the lone hit for Markoe Elementary, driving in two runs.
Rachel Thelysha took the loss for Free Will Baptist.
— Daily News Staff