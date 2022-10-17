SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Gifft Hill School 14, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 6: The smaller Barracudas pulled off an upset victory over the larger-in-numbers Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Gifft Hill School field on St. John.
Dennis Bigrigg threw two touchdowns to Pierce Hollen for Gifft Hill, which fielded less than a dozen players for the game in overcoming a first-quarter deficit.
After Ivanna Eudora Kean scored in the first quarter, Bigrigg completed his first TD pass to Hollen in the second quarter, followed by a two-point conversion pass from Hunter Simpson to Justin Richards to put the Barracudas in the lead.
Later in the second quarter, the Bigrigg-to-Hollen connection struck again, with the touchdown putting Gifft Hill up 14-6.
No information was available on who scored for the Devil Rays.
Gifft Hill School’s middle school girls and Antilles School’s junior varsity girls came away the champions over the weekend in the Antilles School junior varsity-middle school volleyball tournament at the Mark C. Marin Center.
McKenna Morales was named the middle school division’s Most Valuable Player as the Lady Barracudas topped Antilles School’s Hurricanes squad in the championship game in three sets, 22-25, 25-16 and 15-12.
Meanwhile, Taylor Roy was named the junior varsity division’s Most Valuable Player as the Lady Hurricanes defeated Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School in the championship game in straight sets, 25-19 and 25-13.
The tournament drew four junior varsity girls teams (Antilles School, Gifft Hill School, Charlotte Amalie High School and Ss. Peter and Paul) and six middle school girls teams (Gifft Hill School, Antilles School’s Hurricanes and Canes squads, Calvary Christian School, All Saints Cathedral School and Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy).